ADSAB – Seeking Manager of Finance

Please be advised that we are seeking applications for the full-time position of Manager of Finance. This position is assigned to Head Office in Little Rapids and reports to the Chief Financial Officer.

The Manager of Finance requires a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation, plus a post-secondary degree or diploma in a relevant discipline, and a minimum three years’ supervisory or managerial experience in finance / accounting. The incumbent will be responsible for:

planning, organizing and directing the day-to-day work of the Finance Department;

overseeing the day-to-day administration of the finance-related policies, procedures and systems of the organization;

coordinating, preparing and analyzing financial management and accounting reports, summaries and statements;

maintaining the General Ledger and subledgers;

providing administrative support to the Chief Financial Officer; and,

providing functional advice and direction to other departments to ensure compliance with the organization’s budgets, reporting systems, financial control functions, and finance-related administrative procedures and standards.

Ideally, the Manager of Finance will have experience in government or municipal finance, a high level of proficiency with Sage 300, Excel, and Office 365 and demonstrated experience with implementing new and upgraded software systems, including paperless systems. We are seeking a strong communicator with excellent interpersonal skills, who can work effectively with all levels of staff, auditors, and external agencies. Bilingualism (English/French) is considered and asset for this position.

The salary range for this position is $104,198.57 to $118,571.47 annually, and the starting rate will be commensurate with experience. Qualified individuals are invited to submit a current résumé and covering letter to: [email protected], no later than 4:45 p.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025. We thank all applicants; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

The job description for this position is available upon request.

Applicants with disabilities may request accommodation with any aspect of the selection process, and suitable accommodation will be developed in accordance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) and the Ontario Human Rights Code. Accommodation requests must be submitted to the [email protected] e-mail address.