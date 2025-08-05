Tuesday Morning News – August 5

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local smoke late this morning and this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers early this evening then clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local smoke. Low 13.
- Wednesday – Sunny. Local smoke. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy. Low 17.
