MacFARLANE, Donald Lawrence ‘Don’

Don passed away at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) with his loving wife and family by his side, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at the age of 84. Beloved husband and best friend of his caring wife, Mary. Cherished father of Debbie Lee Sawatzky (Ken), Kymberli Rose Aitkenhead (Rory), Donald Jr., and predeceased by his loving daughter Doreen Laurie MacFarlane and son Deloyne (Punky) Tougas. Predeceased by his former wife, Mary Tougas MacFarlane. Stepfather of Debbie Walstrom (Gary) and Becky Canuel (Trevor) both of B.C., and his two honourary daughters Maggie Scott and Cindy Nelson (Dennis). Proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Don is predeceased by his parents and siblings.

After spending his entire career in milling and assaying, Don retired from Wesdome Gold Mines in Wawa as Lab Superintendent. After his many years of working in the mines, Don became the perfect gem he was – special, unique, precious and cherished.

Don was very much respected in the community. He was honest, respectful and kind. He was always so grateful for everything, and he always found the good in everyone.

As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Don will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery in Wawa, where there will be a private family service.

Thank you to Dr. David Fera for the many years of care given to Don and for your home visits. Don would refer to you as “Dr. Fera, my doctor, my friend”.

Thank you to BayShore, especially RN Leah Nadon, whom Don trusted and respected. Dr. Curran, Medigas, IDA Pharmacy, ParaMed, Soo Medical and OH & H, thank you for your care.

Thank you to Dr. Booth for caring for Don and your many home visits, we truly appreciate you. You indeed, go above and beyond. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at ARCH.

Thank you to Maggie Scott for your support, home cooked meals, groceries, shopping and your abundance of Love, we could not have done this without you. Don said you were “heaven sent”.

Special thanks to our daughter, Debbie Lee Sawatzky who spent countless hours with her father at ARCH. Don knew what time Debbie would arrive, and he watched the clock waiting for her arrival. I’m not sure it was their personal conversations that he enjoyed the most or her abundance of kisses.

On July 30th, I said goodbye to my husband, my best friend. I will remember you and love you forever.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre

“My final wish is that everyone be kind to one another and love your pets.”

