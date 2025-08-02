Men’s NIght Golf – August 2nd

200 golfers enjoyed the sunny and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jarret Ralph
|Brayden Spooner
|Taylor Dumoulin
|31
|2nd
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|Wade Terris
|31
|3rd
|Dean Domich
|Luc Ropel
|Patrick Hughes
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|John Leadbetter
|32
|2nd
|Bill McGie
|John Simon
|Ken O’Connell
|32
|3rd
|Marcel Provost
|Marc Desjardins
|Jon Dyer
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Buckell
|Peter Moore
|Kevin Willish
|34
|2nd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Eric Levesque
|34
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Dan Szekely
|Dave Hall
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Steve Jozin
|Nick Alexopoulos
|Bill Carruthers
|34
|2nd
|Lloyd Barstead
|Bob Stewart
|Mike Hogan
|34
|3rd
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Damon Boylan
|34
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Scott Carruthers
|Andrew McKenzie
|Gibby
|35
|2nd
|Mith Lemoyne
|Darcy Pilon
|Kory Charbonneau
|35
|3rd
|Lee Bryar
|Mike Lavergne
|Derek Hardy
|35
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Lloyd Barstead
|Bob Stewart
|Mike Hogan
|35
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Joel Dechamplain
|Anders Morden
|35
|3rd
|Butch Terris
|Wade Terris
|Paul Vachon
|35
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Gilles Pelletier
|Tanner Pelletier
|Tanner Paddock
|36
|2nd
|Ray Baronette
|Dan Mathias
|Gibby
|36
|3rd
|Andre Champagne
|Jules Anglehart
|Spare
|36
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray McGregor
|Mark Beland
|Perry Kauk
|37
|2nd
|Kevin Fellinger
|Rylan Fellinger
|Heinz Fellinger
|37
|3rd
|Dave Dupuis
|Howard Dupuis
|Spare
|37
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lefebvre
|Jesse Lefebvre
|Eric Comtois
|37
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|Eric Mitrikas
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Richard Davidson
|Ty Martel
|Spare
|38
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brock Brisson
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|38
|2nd
|Peter Russ
|Tim Lesarge
|Terry Lesarge
|38
|3rd
|Don Perkins
|Ryan
|Spare
|39
|11th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rick Funk
|Kevin Sabourin
|Chris Burry
|40
|2nd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|40
|3rd
|Mike Hertz
|Justin Fletcher
|Spare
|41
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Wade Terris (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Gilles Pelletier
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brayden Spooner by Draw (4 Eagles total)
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Peter Moore
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bill McGie
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Kevin Fellinger
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Bob Stewart
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Dan Mathias
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Rylan Fellinger
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Bill Carruthers
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ken O’Connell
25’ Putt $550 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $700 – No Winner
