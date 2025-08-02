Breaking News

Men’s NIght Golf – August 2nd

200 golfers enjoyed the sunny and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Taylor Dumoulin 31
2nd Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Wade Terris 31
3rd Dean Domich Luc Ropel Patrick Hughes 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter John Leadbetter 32
2nd Bill McGie John Simon Ken O’Connell 32
3rd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins Jon Dyer 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Chris Buckell Peter Moore Kevin Willish 34
2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 34
3rd Kevin Auger Dan Szekely Dave Hall 34
4th Flight Score
1st Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos Bill Carruthers 34
2nd Lloyd Barstead Bob Stewart Mike Hogan 34
3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Damon Boylan 34
5th Flight Score
1st Scott Carruthers Andrew McKenzie Gibby 35
2nd Mith Lemoyne Darcy Pilon Kory Charbonneau 35
3rd Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Derek Hardy 35
6th Flight Score
1st Lloyd Barstead Bob Stewart Mike Hogan 35
2nd Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Anders Morden 35
3rd Butch Terris Wade Terris Paul Vachon 35
7th Flight Score
1st Gilles Pelletier Tanner Pelletier Tanner Paddock 36
2nd Ray Baronette Dan Mathias Gibby 36
3rd Andre Champagne Jules Anglehart Spare 36
8th Flight Score
1st Ray McGregor Mark Beland Perry Kauk 37
2nd Kevin Fellinger Rylan Fellinger Heinz Fellinger 37
3rd Dave Dupuis Howard Dupuis Spare 37
9th Flight Score
1st Roger Lefebvre Jesse Lefebvre Eric Comtois 37
2nd Paul Bernath Eric Mitrikas Spare 38
3rd Richard Davidson Ty Martel Spare 38
10th Flight Score
1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 38
2nd Peter Russ Tim Lesarge Terry Lesarge 38
3rd Don Perkins Ryan Spare 39
11th Flight Score
1st Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 40
2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 40
3rd Mike Hertz Justin Fletcher Spare 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Wade Terris (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Gilles Pelletier
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brayden Spooner by Draw (4 Eagles total)
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Peter Moore
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bill McGie
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Kevin Fellinger
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Bob Stewart

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Dan Mathias

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Rylan Fellinger

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Bill Carruthers
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ken O’Connell

25’ Putt $550 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $700 – No Winner

