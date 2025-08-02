Men’s NIght Golf – August 2nd

200 golfers enjoyed the sunny and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Taylor Dumoulin 31 2nd Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Wade Terris 31 3rd Dean Domich Luc Ropel Patrick Hughes 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter John Leadbetter 32 2nd Bill McGie John Simon Ken O’Connell 32 3rd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins Jon Dyer 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Chris Buckell Peter Moore Kevin Willish 34 2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 34 3rd Kevin Auger Dan Szekely Dave Hall 34 4th Flight Score 1st Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos Bill Carruthers 34 2nd Lloyd Barstead Bob Stewart Mike Hogan 34 3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Damon Boylan 34 5th Flight Score 1st Scott Carruthers Andrew McKenzie Gibby 35 2nd Mith Lemoyne Darcy Pilon Kory Charbonneau 35 3rd Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Derek Hardy 35 6th Flight Score 1st Lloyd Barstead Bob Stewart Mike Hogan 35 2nd Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Anders Morden 35 3rd Butch Terris Wade Terris Paul Vachon 35 7th Flight Score 1st Gilles Pelletier Tanner Pelletier Tanner Paddock 36 2nd Ray Baronette Dan Mathias Gibby 36 3rd Andre Champagne Jules Anglehart Spare 36 8th Flight Score 1st Ray McGregor Mark Beland Perry Kauk 37 2nd Kevin Fellinger Rylan Fellinger Heinz Fellinger 37 3rd Dave Dupuis Howard Dupuis Spare 37 9th Flight Score 1st Roger Lefebvre Jesse Lefebvre Eric Comtois 37 2nd Paul Bernath Eric Mitrikas Spare 38 3rd Richard Davidson Ty Martel Spare 38 10th Flight Score 1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 38 2nd Peter Russ Tim Lesarge Terry Lesarge 38 3rd Don Perkins Ryan Spare 39 11th Flight Score 1st Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 40 2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 40 3rd Mike Hertz Justin Fletcher Spare 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Wade Terris (Eagle)

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Gilles Pelletier

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brayden Spooner by Draw (4 Eagles total)

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Peter Moore

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Brandon Case

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bill McGie

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Kevin Fellinger

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Bob Stewart

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Dan Mathias

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Rylan Fellinger

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Bill Carruthers

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ken O’Connell

25’ Putt $550 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $700 – No Winner