GUITARD, Laura Hélène (nee Fortin)

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Chapleau Health Services on Wednesday July 30, 2025 at the age of 63 years.

Beloved wife of James Guitard. Loving mother of René Guitard (Nancy Dery), Daniel Guitard and Carole Ouellette (André). Proud grandmother of Madison, Isabelle, Joannie, Théo and Cloé. Daughter of the late Annette and Marcellin Fortin. Dear sister of Rose Fortin, Lynn Deschaines (Simon), Robert Fortin (Jennifer) and the late Ronald. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday August 16, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ben Nshikita officiating. Interment to follow at Chapleau Municipal Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Chapleau Health Services Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,