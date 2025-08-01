STONE, Francis (Frank, Frankie)

The Creator has decided to call yet another to eternal rest. Francis Robert Stone, 35 years old, sadly passed away suddenly (and far too soon) on Sunday, July 27th, 2025, due to a DVT blood clot that had passed through his heart. Due to complications from a recent surgery, blood clots unknowingly formed and went undetected until it was too late.

Francis (alias Frankie and Frank) will be forever missed (and loved) by his family and friends – his mother Sandra W. Day, late father Robert Lee Stone, his daughters Faith, Sophie and Lex, grandmother Agnes, aunts Laura, Anita, Barbara, Roberta, Evelyn, Joanne, Nancy, Ida May, Pauline, Marlene, Terrie, Anna baa, Yvonne baa, Loretta baa, Evelyn Jones baa, uncles Delphis, Emile Andy, Joseph, Martin, Peter, Rene, Christopher, Andrew, Danny, Mike, Martin, Lorne, Albert Day baa, Bobby Day baa. He was predeceased by his grandparents the late Robert Leo Day, late Eva Marie Day (nee Syrette), and Francis Xavier Stone. All of his first cousins – and especially his sacred firekeepers first-cousins Jacob Day Senior, Justus Day-Andre, Zachary (Zach) Day-Andre, Jacob Day Junior and Chris Wilson (friend). Forever grateful!!! Also, his friends and thus family Elliott, Jessica, Ally, Tabitha, Claire, Gail, Verna, Lee-Anne, Lena, Jenny, T.J., Leroy, Alfred and numerous other cousins.

A special thank you and mention to his close friends Donald Andre-Swanson Jr., Deb Oliver and Alex. Miigwetch to Boogums and Deb for being there with him, during his passing. Forever grateful!! Miigwetch to Corrine Blevins, the mother of my granddaughters for all of her assistance at this time (also to Wendy, Sean, Pam and Scott as well). It is so greatly appreciated. Also, anyone who was forgotten, herein, our most sincere apologies. Thank you to everyone who has helped and extended their heartfelt condolences! Miigwetch!!! I am forever grateful.

Friends and family are welcome for viewing and visitation with Francis at the Michipicoten First Nation Band Hall, Wawa, on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. until the traditional burial ceremony being held on Friday morning,g August 1st, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. – led by Don Michano. A farewell feast to follow after Francis is laid to rest at the MFN Whitesands Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

Miigwetch – Merci – Gracias – Thank you!!!! Donations to the Ontario Diabetes, Diabetes Canada, Canadian Cancer Society and/or the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center – Cardiology Clinic are greatly appreciated. Flowers, cards, memorabilia and/or pictures are also accepted if you wish to bring. A digital picture collage is being made.

Miigwetch to Wesdome Gold Mines for the moment of silence at the mine, as well as the donation. Francis was employed with Wesdome for just over 15 years this past June, 2025. Miigwetch.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,