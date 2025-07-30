Hornepayne Announces Restructuring for Enhanced Service Delivery

In a move to better meet Council’s priorities, while delivering efficient services to the residents of Hornepayne, the Corporation of the Township of Hornepayne is undergoing strategic restructuring of its organization. This initiative reflects our commitment to modernizing and streamlining our operations to better serve our community.

In the initial phase, the structure of the administrative and finance functions will be addressed. The subsequent phase will focus on Public Works and Recreation.

We remain dedicated to enhancing our municipal services and ensuring the Township of Hornepayne is a thriving community for our residents. We appreciate the continued support and look forward to these changes benefitting the community.

We will update with new developments as the restructuring process progresses.