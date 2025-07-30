BAIN, Jeannine Mary ‘Jenny’

March 14, 1958 – July 19, 2025

It is with full but heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jeannine Mary Bain on July 19th 2025, at the age of 67, with her family by her side.

With a heart made of gold everyone knew there was a spot with her for them, a safe, comforting place in her home, and a warm hug when you needed it.

She was the embodiment of kindness, always ready with a smile, words of encouragement, or a funny story to make you laugh.

Whether she was whipping up one of her many delicious home-cooked meals (mmmm, the smell of stew and dumplings… ) or her treasured sweets! (That delicious pumpkin pie !) sharing her love of music or giving you a “hard” time (watch out for that Hawk Junction punishment finger!) she was always there, always showed up and she will always be larger than life !

Her infectious spirit made her the life of the party, her beauty, inside and out, radiated in everything she did. Jeannine was a truly remarkable woman, sweet, loving, funny, and so feisty! She leaves behind countless cherished memories.

With her beautiful kind soul, she lit up every single room she walked into. No matter what, she always welcomed everyone with open arms or an ear to listen. She had an aura about her that just drew you in, with her, you knew you were safe, accepted and loved unconditionally.

Finding the deepest love with her spouse, Marlene Tomas (Mena), a woman who without compare has found what it is like to love and experience life with such a lively, loving , creative fiery redhead! Thank you, Meaner, for showing her the kind of love she wanted others to feel!

Mother to Shannon Bain and Tonya Nicholson, Grama to Sam Giroux, Robbie Giroux, Chantel Bain, Stephany Giroux, Brandon Nicholson, Devon Nicholson, Destiny Taylor, Serenity Pine, Parker Pine, Mercedes Pine.

An amazing sister, Auntie, Great Grama & friend to many, many more.

There will never be enough words to capture the impact Jenny had on those in her life. She created a beautiful family and helped shape so many people into who they are today!

Thank you for everything we love you.

Look Waaaaaaay up and you’ll see Grama Rusty.

Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society payable by check or paid directly to the family. Payable by E-Transfer to [email protected]

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.