Thank You – William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament

On behalf of the William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of our generous donors, volunteers, and participants for their contributions to each and every event. The tournament’s success is because of our massive support system! Thank you! Miigwech! Merci!
Northern Lights Ford
Mission Motors of Wawa
Trans Canada Chrysler
Bay Mills Resort & Casino
Martel Customs
The Mitchell Family
North of 17 Restaurant
Doug & Linda Peterson
JJAM FM
Wawa Women’s Hockey
Canadian Tire – Wawa
RD Contracting
Superior Coast Outfitters
Alamos Gold
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Michipicoten First Nation
Red Pine Exploration
Nathan Provost & Sons
Allemano & Berlingieri Lawyers
Wildon Wiring
Kerry Funeral Home
The Outdoorsman Motel
Wilderness Helicopters
Home Building Centre
The Brick
Impala Canada
Judy Page Moore Catering
Hawk Air
OPPA Branch 14
Chris Casavant Memorial Golf Tournament
Kevin’s Heating
Bodylines by Crack
Kinniwabi Pines Restaurant
Wawa Motor Inn
Lee Bryar – Wawa Real Estate
Catfish Lakefront Cabins
Whitefish Lodge
Forest & Land Control Inc
Donald L Davidson Fuels Ltd
Buck’s Marina
Municipality of Wawa
Everything Floors Ltd
Northshore Sports & Auto
Backcountry Motor Sports
Youngs General Store
Fenlon’s Pharmacy
Michipicoten Golf Club
The Viking Restaurant
Green Cabin Pottery
Eighty-Five Electric
JTW D’Zines
Giovanni’s Restaurant
Watson’s Skyways
Pine Portage Lodge
Wawa-News.com
AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale
Superior Creations
June Hardy
Ashlee Pelletier
Gerry Rose
Mike Creighton
Donna Lyle
Danny Lyle
Lynne Burnham
Paula Provost
Cassee Provost
Bryce Bernath
Robin Davidon
Liz Collins
Anette Morden
Doris Zagar
Judy Zagar
Alexis Alexopoulos
