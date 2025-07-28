17th Annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament

On Friday, July 18th, 2025 golfers took to the links at the Michipicoten Golf Club in memory of Wawa Police Chief William G. Rose and in support of local students entering their post-secondary education in the field of law enforcement or emergency services. This was our biggest tournament yet, with 171 golfers in attendance.

We are proud to announce that this year’s recipients are from Michipicoten High School – Brycen Roy, and from Ecole St. Joseph – Cadence Trudeau. We congratulate them and wish them all the best.

After what seemed like a week of torrential downpours, the sun was shining for most of the day. Golfers were treated to the chance for 3 hole-in one prizes provided by each of the local dealerships. Mission Motors, Northern Lights Ford, and Trans Canada Chrysler stepped up with some amazing prizes for a lucky participant on 4 different holes.

Golfers were treated to a delicious meal catered by Judy Page-Moore. This included a charcuterie snack on Hole #6 where the “Toast to Bill” was set up. A special thank you goes out to Julie Heiderenko with her Pro shop/clubhouse team, along with Aaron Huard and his Greens and grounds crew who always ensure the Michipicoten Golf Club is running in tip top shape.

In addition, the amazing support received by our local businesses, volunteers, and participants make the event as big as it is.

Winners of the divisions are as follows:

(Note: A correction to the 1st place Men’s team had to be made due to a mathematical error on the final score of the submitted scorecard, as a result of the course being shortened for the event).

Special Events Winners:

Hole #1 Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Brandon Case

Hole #1 Longest Drive (Senior Men’s 60+) – Karl Benstead

Hole #2 Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Dylan Buckell

Hole #3 Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Jenny Hughes

Hole #4 Longest Drive (Senior Ladies 60+) – Brenda Pelletier

Hole #4 Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Jeff Amos

Hole #5 Men’s Longest Drive (59 -) – Tanner Paddock

Hole #5 Women’s Longest Drive (59-) – Diedre Dupuis

Hole #6 Longest Putt – Lee Bryar

Hole #8 Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Ty Martel

Hole #8 Closest to the Piggy – Cheryl Tremblay

Our Chris Simon Memorial Pitch and Putt challenge resulted in two individuals scoring a goal on the fairway. Wawa’s hometown boy and newest draftee of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Rylan Fellinger) proudly provided one of his signed Flint Firebirds jersey and hockey stick to the tournament. What better way to present it, than in memory of Chris!

The lucky winners were Taylor Dumoulin and Alain Bouffard!

Finally, with all our amazing support received, we were able to give away so many registration prizes to some lucky participants.

Golf and Gaming Package for 2 Sponsored by Bay Mills Resort & Casino – Susan Fellinger, Scott Carruthers, Jeff Austin, Cindy Jozin

Yeti Roadie 24 Sponsored by WGR Memorial Golf Tournament – Dave Dupuis

Ninja Slushy Maker Sponsored by RD Contracting – Brayden Spooner

Outdoor Fireplace Sponsored by Canadian Tire Wawa – Peter Moore

2026 Single Adult Membership at the Michipicoten Golf Club Sponsored by WGR Memorial Golf Tournament – Matt Kloosterhuis

A Ceramic Coating Package valued at $2000 Sponsored by Martel Customs – Al Hardy

The winner of our Yeti 65 Hard Cooler package Sponsored by WGR Memorial Golf Tournament – Bridget Cyr

A special thank you to all of our amazing sponsors, volunteers, and participants for making our event memorable every year! Thank you! Miigwech! Merci!