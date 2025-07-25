Rock Island House Concert with Pete Eastmure – Saturday, July 26th

Pete Eastmure a truly authentic Americana/Canadiana voice not unlike Gordon Lightfoot / Hank Williams. His latest album, Devil’s Taxi; takes the listener on a journey into the spirit of Canada from gorgeous Lake Superior, to Moose Jaw SK, the historical Klondike Gold Rush of 1896 Dawson City, Yukon, and the rural landscape around Southern Ontario’s Devil’s Glen and the Mad River.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Rock Island Lodge (10 Government Dock Road) with a suggested donation of $20 for the artist and a can for the Wawa Food Bank.