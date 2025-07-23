Today at LSPP – July 23rd

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have animpressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Lauren and Tessa to learn how the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: HUMANS AND THE DARK – Did you know that dark skies are not only beneficial for nocturnal critters, but also for us humans? Join Kelly and Sree to learn what it means for the park to be a Dark Sky Preserve and why the darkness is important for our health. Find out how you can limit light pollution too!

Thursday, July 24, 2025 Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but theystill rule our night skies. Join Kelly and Mary to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystemand what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay