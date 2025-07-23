Today at LSPP – July 23rd

|Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have animpressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Lauren and Tessa to learn how the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|DISCOVERING DARKNESS: HUMANS AND THE DARK – Did you know that dark skies are not only beneficial for nocturnal critters, but also for us humans? Join Kelly and Sree to learn what it means for the park to be a Dark Sky Preserve and why the darkness is important for our health. Find out how you can limit light pollution too!
|Thursday, July 24, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but theystill rule our night skies. Join Kelly and Mary to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystemand what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Anna and Sree to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome
