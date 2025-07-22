Confederation College Recognized as Energy Efficiency Leader

Confederation College has been recognized as one of Ontario’s top post-secondary institutions for improvements in energy efficiency, achieving third place for overall year-over-year gains among 36 participating colleges and universities. The College ranked second for improvements in gas efficiency and fourth in electricity efficiency, demonstrating significant momentum in its sustainability and cost-saving efforts.

The rankings were announced at the Climate Challenge Network’s (CCNet) 2025 Top Energy Performing Universities and Colleges webinar, held on June 4. Confederation College also ranked 10th in overall energy efficiency among participating colleges and 11th when including universities, reflecting steady progress as part of its broader climate commitments. “These rankings reflect the dedication and innovation of our facilities team, particularly in optimizing existing systems,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. “Energy efficiency is a core element of our commitment to sustainability and climate resilience.”

Key improvements included, enhanced biomass efficiency and incremental upgrades to the existing Building Automation System (BAS), made possible through the utilization of internal technical expertise. Following the recent completion of a comprehensive energy study and strategic action plan, a range of impactful energy initiatives are now in motion. Several projects have already begun, while others are in development and scheduled for future rollout. Together, they are projected to deliver substantial cost savings and drive long-term sustainability across operations.

Increased energy efficiency directly benefits the College by lowering utility costs—funds that can be reinvested into academic programs, student supports and infrastructure. It also helps reduce pressure on Ontario’s power grid and lowers greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a more stable and sustainable energy future.

All renovation and retrofit projects at Confederation College prioritize energy efficiency, maximizing both environmental and economic outcomes within available budgets. These efforts align with the College’s broader commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as its long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

For more information about Confederation College’s sustainability efforts, visit: www.confederationcollege.ca/sustainability.