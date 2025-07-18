A strong delegation of Robinson Huron Treaty Chiefs call for immediate withdrawal of Bill C-5

A strong delegation of Robinson Huron Treaty (RHT) Chiefs and representatives, including spokespeople Dean Sayers and Chief Scott McLeod, attended the First Nation Summit 2025 in Gatineau yesterday.

“As the agenda unfolded, it became clear this wasn’t about true partnership,” said Dean Sayers, spokesperson for the Robinson Huron Treaty Chiefs and member of the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Political Working Group. “It was about legitimizing decisions already made. Bill C-5 is an attempt to validate Canada’s theft of our resources. You cannot engage us after the legislation is passed. That is not consultation — that is colonization dressed in policy language.”

Chief Scott McLeod, Lake Huron Regional Chief of the Anishinabek Nation reinforced the position of the RHT leadership, stating, “We are open for business — but it must be on our terms, through our processes, and with our permission. The Robinson Huron Treaty is a living agreement. Our authority and responsibilities stem from the Gichimanidoo, not from the Crown.”

The Robinson Huron Treaty Chiefs remain steadfast in their commitment to uphold and defend the Robinson Huron Treaty Declaration, which reaffirms:

The inherent responsibilities and jurisdiction given by the Gichimanidoo (Creator) over the land (Kidaklimnaan) and all within it;

The right to self-determination (Debendiziwin), which cannot be altered or taken away by any foreign government or colonial institution;

The existence of legitimate Anishinaabe governance over our lands, communities, and resources since time immemorial — long before contact with colonizers.

The legislation would weaken environmental protections and limit First Nations’ rights to consultation and consent for major infrastructure projects. It will grant the federal government broad powers to fast-track development, potentially bypassing environmental assessments and other safeguards, a move that threatens not only First Nation sovereignty and land stewardship, but also the ecological integrity of our territories.

“Canada cannot fulfill its Treaty obligations by lumping diverse Nations under a single flawed process. We are diverse as First Nation peoples. Consultation is not our process – permission is,” continued Sayers.

Chiefs also expressed deep concern over the structure of the summit, where more than 600 First Nations leaders were forced to compete for speaking time, diluting the voices of those with legitimate and pressing concerns.

“It’s unacceptable,” added Chief McLeod. “First Nations leadership should not have to fight for a microphone to be heard by the Crown’s representative. The Prime Minister must sit down with the Robinson Huron Treaty leadership directly and immediately. We need to chart a path forward that is based on mutual respect, true partnership, and the full recognition of our rights and authority.”

The Robinson Huron Treaty leadership calls for the immediate withdrawal of Bill C-5 and demands that Canada engage in direct, respectful, and Nation-to-Nation dialogue.