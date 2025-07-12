Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 11.
- Sunday – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- If you are travelling today – Please be aware that Hydro One has a planned power outage, Saturday, July 12th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This affects the stretch from Terrace Bay to Rossport.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – July 12 - July 12, 2025
- Friday Morning News – July 11 - July 11, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – July 10 - July 10, 2025