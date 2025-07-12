Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – July 12

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 11.
  • Sunday – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
  • Sunday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 13.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are travelling today – Please be aware that Hydro One has a planned power outage, Saturday, July 12th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This affects the stretch from Terrace Bay to Rossport.
