Algoma Steel Announces First Arc and First Steel Production from its New Electric Arc Furnace

Algoma Steel Group Inc., a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that it has achieved its first steel production at Unit One of its new, state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (“EAF”) project. The milestone follows over ten days of successful electric arc testing and tuning, including individual and tandem tests of all nine Q-One transformer modules.

The first arc and steel production marks a pivotal milestone in Algoma’s transformation and positions the Company to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through the production of green steel—with the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 70%.

Michael Garcia, President and CEO of Algoma, commented, “We are proud to have reached this critical milestone in what is the largest industrial decarbonization project in Canada. This moment reflects years of careful planning, disciplined execution, and extraordinary effort since we broke ground in November 2021. Bringing the first EAF online during a period of trade uncertainty underscores our determination to innovate and lead, opening new opportunities as we begin to realize the full potential of EAF steel production.”

Introducing Volta™

All steel produced through our EAFs will carry the Volta name—delivering the same performance our customers rely on, with dramatically lower emissions. Powered by Ontario’s clean electricity grid, Volta is expected to reduce our carbon footprint by up to 70 percent and help fuel the growth of the low-carbon economy. The name Volta pays tribute to Alessandro Volta, who first harnessed electricity in 1800.

Build a better future. Build with Volta.