CONSTANTINEAU, Mary Luella

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday July 6, 2025 at the age of 91 years.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Dear mother of John (Carol), Carl (Bev), Willis, Lynn, Mark and Ann Hopewell (Graeme). Loving grandmother of Shawn (Riley) and Daniel. Daughter of the late Margaret and Harold Best. Sister of the late Dorothy Van de Valk (John) and John Best. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Sault Area Hospital staff, especially the nurses for all that they have done to keep her short stay at the hospital as pleasant as possible.

Family and friends are invited to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #169, White River on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Beverly Boyd officiating.

For those who wish and cannot attend the service in person, it will be livestreamed. Please follow the link and register. https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=b84a203d-ecf7-41bc-8aa0-fdbfce3a9096

Interment will take place at the Hillside Cemetery, White River.

Memorial donations made to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.