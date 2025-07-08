Who Killed Jonus?

A reward is being offered in the hope of resolving the murder of Jonus Keegan PALMER that occurred four years ago.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., 24-year-old Jonus was shot and killed outside of a residence on Old Fort Road in Tay Township. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the call and launched an investigation. His death was deemed a homicide.

The Government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide.

Photos of Jonus and a poster are attached. The public is encouraged to share a video (link here) about the case that is also available on OPP Central Region’s social media platforms.

The investigation by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit is ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.