Men’s NIght Golf – July 3rd

165 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 29
2nd Peter Gula Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin 31
3rd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 33
2nd Dylan Buckel Brandon Case Cain Miller 33
3rd Noah Asselin Bradley Case Anders Morden 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers 34
2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 34
3rd Braydon Spooner Jarret Spooner Dom Jean 35
4th Flight Score
1st Ray Baronette Mike Hogan Gibby 35
2nd Kory Charboneau Lee Bryar Derek Hardy 35
3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35
5th Flight Score
1st Bill Matts Greg Dumba Dave Lytwenko 36
2nd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins Jon Dyer 36
3rd Kevin Auger Alain Bouffard Spare 36
6th Flight Score
1st Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Jay Fletcher 37
2nd Mike McCoy Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle 37
3rd Roger Lefebvre Lefebvre Jean Desgagnes 37
7th Flight Score
1st Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 38
2nd Gino Trovarello Bruce Placido Frank Desmoulin 38
3rd Glen Williams Gary Mercier Joe McCoy 38
8th Flight Score
1st Parker Moore Ethan Roy Matt Corriveau 40
2nd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 40
3rd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 40
9th Flight Score
1st Dan White Kaiden White Jacob Smith 42
2nd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Scott Nolan 42
3rd Blair Mills Neil Mills Dan Szekely 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joey Dechamplain
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Taylor Vernier
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Joey Dechamplain
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bradley Case
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Ralph Zagar

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Dyre
$30 Cash Draw #2 – John Leadbetter

25’ Putt $350 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $500 – No Winner

 

