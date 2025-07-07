Men’s NIght Golf – July 3rd

165 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Joey Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|29
|2nd
|Peter Gula
|Bill Carruthers
|Steve Jozin
|31
|3rd
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Joey Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Shane Bukowski
|33
|2nd
|Dylan Buckel
|Brandon Case
|Cain Miller
|33
|3rd
|Noah Asselin
|Bradley Case
|Anders Morden
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Brady Desrochers
|34
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Gibby
|34
|3rd
|Braydon Spooner
|Jarret Spooner
|Dom Jean
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Baronette
|Mike Hogan
|Gibby
|35
|2nd
|Kory Charboneau
|Lee Bryar
|Derek Hardy
|35
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bill Matts
|Greg Dumba
|Dave Lytwenko
|36
|2nd
|Marcel Provost
|Marc Desjardins
|Jon Dyer
|36
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Alain Bouffard
|Spare
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Hertz
|Josh Rainville
|Jay Fletcher
|37
|2nd
|Mike McCoy
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|37
|3rd
|Roger Lefebvre
|Lefebvre
|Jean Desgagnes
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mario Casavant
|Sandy Oliver
|Larry Lynett
|38
|2nd
|Gino Trovarello
|Bruce Placido
|Frank Desmoulin
|38
|3rd
|Glen Williams
|Gary Mercier
|Joe McCoy
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Parker Moore
|Ethan Roy
|Matt Corriveau
|40
|2nd
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|40
|3rd
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Ralph Zagar
|40
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan White
|Kaiden White
|Jacob Smith
|42
|2nd
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Scott Nolan
|42
|3rd
|Blair Mills
|Neil Mills
|Dan Szekely
|43
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joey Dechamplain
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Taylor Vernier
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Joey Dechamplain
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bradley Case
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Ralph Zagar
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell
$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Dyre
$30 Cash Draw #2 – John Leadbetter
25’ Putt $350 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $500 – No Winner
