Men’s NIght Golf – July 3rd

165 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 29 2nd Peter Gula Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin 31 3rd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 33 2nd Dylan Buckel Brandon Case Cain Miller 33 3rd Noah Asselin Bradley Case Anders Morden 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers 34 2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 34 3rd Braydon Spooner Jarret Spooner Dom Jean 35 4th Flight Score 1st Ray Baronette Mike Hogan Gibby 35 2nd Kory Charboneau Lee Bryar Derek Hardy 35 3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35 5th Flight Score 1st Bill Matts Greg Dumba Dave Lytwenko 36 2nd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins Jon Dyer 36 3rd Kevin Auger Alain Bouffard Spare 36 6th Flight Score 1st Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Jay Fletcher 37 2nd Mike McCoy Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle 37 3rd Roger Lefebvre Lefebvre Jean Desgagnes 37 7th Flight Score 1st Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 38 2nd Gino Trovarello Bruce Placido Frank Desmoulin 38 3rd Glen Williams Gary Mercier Joe McCoy 38 8th Flight Score 1st Parker Moore Ethan Roy Matt Corriveau 40 2nd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 40 3rd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 40 9th Flight Score 1st Dan White Kaiden White Jacob Smith 42 2nd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Scott Nolan 42 3rd Blair Mills Neil Mills Dan Szekely 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joey Dechamplain

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Taylor Vernier

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Joey Dechamplain

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bradley Case

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Ralph Zagar

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Dyre

$30 Cash Draw #2 – John Leadbetter

25’ Putt $350 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $500 – No Winner