Ladies Night – June 25th

108 Golfers! Sorry ladies. The long drive prizes on 8 and 4 were opposite due to a mix-up of the flags. Four (4) became (59 and under) and Eight (8) became (60 and over) for this week. Our apologies for the mix-up.

1st Flight:

1st – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 39

2nd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 39

3rd –Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare – 39

2nd Flight:

1st – Caroline Desgagne, Darlene Trovarello, Jen Lamontagne – 41

2nd – Laura Mitchell, Trudy Dunham, Spare – 42

3rd – Ashley Coombs, Chantal Gagne, Chanelle Martelli – 42

3rd Flight:

1st – Wendy Bonitzke, Doris Zagar, Spare – 43

2nd – Jerah Mercer, Nat Bryar, Mikayla Lillie – 43

3rd – Johanna Rowe, Cheryl Tremblay, Sandi Lowe – 45

4th Flight:

1st – Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Spare – 45

2nd – Chrissy McRae, Valerie Morris, Spare – 46

3rd – Anya Switzer, Nicole Jones, Carole Bouffard – 46

5th Flight:

1st – Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Spare – 46

2nd – Nadine Cartledge, Haley Lamon, Spare – 47

3rd – Anna Klockars, Christina Farand, Trish Provost – 47

6th Flight:

1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Tammy Asselin – 48

2nd –Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Spare – 48

3rd –Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Spare – 49

7th Flight:

1st – Chrystal Morden, Brooke McLellan, Spare – 52

8th Flight:

1st – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, Carmen Tait – 55

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Trudy Dunham

– Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Laura Mersereau

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Louise Moran

– Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Cassee Provost

– Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Shirley Hale

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (59-) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF

– Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Laura Mersereau (Birdie) by draw

– Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Chanelle Martelli

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

– Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

– Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Margaret Davidson

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Gen Verreault

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (60 +) – Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 certificate – Christina Portis

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –Marcie DLF

– Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Margaret Davidson

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Toni Rutland

– Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Silvana Dereski

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Silvana Dereski

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Jessica Nolan

30ft putt – ($350. 00 pot): Wendy Bonitzke, Doris Zagar, Chanelle Martelli– No winner (Next week’s pot $400)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3130.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,180)