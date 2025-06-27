Ladies Night – June 25th

108 Golfers! Sorry ladies. The long drive prizes on 8 and 4 were opposite due to a mix-up of the flags. Four (4) became (59 and under) and Eight (8) became (60 and over) for this week. Our apologies for the mix-up.
1st Flight:
1st – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 39
2nd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 39
3rd –Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare – 39
2nd Flight:
1st – Caroline Desgagne, Darlene Trovarello, Jen Lamontagne – 41
2nd – Laura Mitchell, Trudy Dunham, Spare – 42
3rd – Ashley Coombs, Chantal Gagne, Chanelle Martelli – 42
3rd Flight:
1st – Wendy Bonitzke, Doris Zagar, Spare – 43
2nd – Jerah Mercer, Nat Bryar, Mikayla Lillie – 43
3rd – Johanna Rowe, Cheryl Tremblay, Sandi Lowe – 45
4th Flight:
1st – Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Spare – 45
2nd – Chrissy McRae, Valerie Morris, Spare – 46
3rd – Anya Switzer, Nicole Jones, Carole Bouffard – 46
5th Flight:
1st – Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Spare – 46
2nd – Nadine Cartledge, Haley Lamon, Spare – 47
3rd – Anna Klockars, Christina Farand, Trish Provost – 47
6th Flight:
1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Tammy Asselin – 48
2nd –Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Spare – 48
3rd –Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Spare – 49
7th Flight:
1st – Chrystal Morden, Brooke McLellan, Spare – 52
8th Flight:
1st – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, Carmen Tait – 55
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Trudy Dunham
– Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Laura Mersereau
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Louise Moran
– Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Cassee Provost
– Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Shirley Hale
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Marcie DLF
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (59-) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF
– Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Laura Mersereau (Birdie) by draw
– Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Chanelle Martelli
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse
– Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
– Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Margaret Davidson
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Gen Verreault
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (60 +) – Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 certificate – Christina Portis
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –Marcie DLF
– Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Margaret Davidson
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Toni Rutland
– Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Silvana Dereski
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Silvana Dereski
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Jessica Nolan
30ft putt – ($350. 00 pot): Wendy Bonitzke, Doris Zagar, Chanelle Martelli– No winner (Next week’s pot $400)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3130.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,180)
