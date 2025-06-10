Tuesday Morning News – June 10

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Hazy this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 11. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Hazy becoming fog patches near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low plus 5.
News Tibits:
- The bugs are out in full force, and for the past 3-4 weeks the moose have been seeking forage as well as the breeze to blow some of the bugs away along the highways. They can be seen at all times of the day or night – so be careful while driving.
