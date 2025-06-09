Marathon OPP – Impaired Driver from SSM Charged

The Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation-related charges .

On June 6, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer of the Marathon OPP was travelling on Highway 17 in Pic Township. While on patrol, an officer observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, and a traffic stop was initiated.

While speaking with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported for further testing.

The driver, Shane LEBOEUF, 60-years-old from Sault Ste. Marie, was charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Marathon on July 16, 2025.

