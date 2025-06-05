Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat – Despite significant opposition from Indigenous groups, diverse civil society organizations and thousands of Ontarians the Government of Ontario passed Bill 5 yesterday. This legislation infringes on Indigenous rights, gives unchecked powers to provincial ministers, dismantles protections for Ontario’s most vulnerable species, overrides municipal planning and undermines democratic processes.

The public outcry about Bill 5 has been deafening from groups from groups across sectors. More than 100 national, provincial and local organizations signed a joint letter opposing the replacement of the Endangered Species Act. Ontario Nature’s Bill 5 petition to Premier Ford was signed by more than 20,000 Ontarians.

Says Ontario Nature’s Conservation Policy and Campaigns Director, Tony Morris, “the government may have rammed this legislation through, but we have seen incredible opposition from Indigenous Peoples, environmental groups, farmers, labour organizations and people from across the province. The hard work to overturn Bill 5 starts today.”

A resilient and prosperous Ontario requires evidence-based, inclusive and sustainable economic solutions that respect Indigenous rights and democratic processes.

Source: Ontario Nature