East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into serious MVC

On June 2, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a serious Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) on Causley Street (Highway 17) in Blind River.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single MVC where the lone occupant driver was transported to hospital.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) attended and the highway was closed for a short period of time. The investigation is continuing, and further information will be provided when available.