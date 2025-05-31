Robinson Huron Chiefs call for Bill 5 Withdrawal – Public Rally on June 2nd

Protecting Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025, citing it as a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations, within the Robinson Huron Treaty territory. The Robinson Huron Chiefs are calling on the Province of Ontario to immediately withdraw Bill 5,, citing it as a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations, within the Robinson Huron Treaty territory.

A public rally is planned for June 2 at Queen’s Park where leadership from across the region will gather in firm opposition to Bill 5 and in defence of First Nation rights, lands, and treaties.

“Ontario needs our permission—not just consultation, but consent,” said Gimma Dean Sayers, spokesperson for the Robinson Huron Treaty Chiefs and member of the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Political Working Group. “The bill needs to be stopped. It is an assault on our unextinguished jurisdictions and our inherent rights.”

Bill 5 proposes sweeping changes to several key laws, including the Ontario Heritage Act, Mining Act, and Endangered Species Act, and introduces a new Special Economic Zones Act. Despite these extensive reforms, First Nations were not consulted in a way that reflects the constitutional duty to consult and uphold the honour of the Crown.

Bill 5 was successfully stalled in committee May 28 after Ontario NDP and Liberal MPPs filibustered from Wednesday until midnight Thursday. The filibuster has blocked the controversial bill from going into its third and final reading, as the committee process will now continue into next week, Ontario NDP said in a statement.

“We will not stand idly by while our rights are ignored, our lands are targeted, and our Treaties go unfulfilled,” said Lake Huron Regional Chief Scott McLeod. “We demand the Government of Ontario to start over—repeal this bill and work with us, not around us. Let’s build legislation that ensures our economies can thrive in a way that respects our Nations and upholds our rights.”

Despite a non-derogation clause being added to the bill’s preamble, Gimma McLeod notes this is symbolic and non-binding, lacking any operative legal protections for First Nation rights.

“Words in a preamble mean nothing if they don’t translate into action. Without clear, enforceable clauses affirming our inherent rights, and without mechanisms for consent, this bill continues to violate the principles of reconciliation and self-determination.”

Further concerns include the bill’s failure to require free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) for projects impacting First Nation lands, and its expansion of Crown liability protections, which could shield the government from accountability even when rights are infringed.

“If the province believes this bill will speed up economic processes, they are mistaken. Any attempt to fast-track development without consent will only lead to delays, resistance, and legal challenges. Our Nations are united, and we will stand in the way of any legislation that bypasses our rights.”

Gimma Sayers issued a final message to all investors and companies: “To those looking to do business in Ontario—do your due diligence. Speak directly with our First Nations. Without our consent, there is no certainty for your projects.”