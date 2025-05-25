NIELSEN, Niels

Passed away on his own terms at his home at Catfish Lake, Wawa peacefully with his family and close friends by his side on Friday, May 23, 202,5 at the age of 81 years.

Loving stepfather of Shannon Love (Ray). Proud grandfather of William and Raymond. Niels is survived by his sister Ulla Weis Horup (Kurt) and their children Karsten Horup, Stig Horup and Susanne Weis Lindberg and their families all of Denmark.

Niels will be remembered by his best friends Clive Beaton and Ernie Pozzo (Bea), and their family. The Catfish Lake group are the most important and deserve the highest honour and appreciation for years of friendship and help (large and small tasks). They were family. Matt, Shani, Jacob and Darwin Larrett, Jason and Pauline Morrison and Rob McFarland. You are all truly amazing.

At Niels request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.