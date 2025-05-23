Breaking News

SSM OPP – Investigation continues into Goulais Fatal Collision

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing their investigation into a fatal collision that occurred in Goulais River.

On May 19, 2025, at approximately 6:39 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie OPP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on Four Seasons Drive. A 31-year-old person from Goulais River was confirmed deceased at the scene, as a result of the collision.

Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*