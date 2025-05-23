SSM OPP – Investigation continues into Goulais Fatal Collision

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing their investigation into a fatal collision that occurred in Goulais River.

On May 19, 2025, at approximately 6:39 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie OPP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on Four Seasons Drive. A 31-year-old person from Goulais River was confirmed deceased at the scene, as a result of the collision.

Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.