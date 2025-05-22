Biodiversity begins at home: stop the spread of invasive species on International Day for Biological Diversity

Invasive species are regarded as the second greatest threat to global biodiversity. On May 22nd, International Day for Biological Diversity, the Invasive Species Centre is urging Canadians to take steps to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Invasive species are organisms that are introduced to ecosystems outside of their native range that cause harm to the environment, economy, or society. Ontario has the greatest number of invasive species in Canada, which are responsible for an estimated $3.6 billion dollars of impact each year to forestry, fisheries, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and recreation in the province. Globally, the economic impacts of biological invasions cost more than natural disasters such as storms and earthquakes.

Biodiversity, commonly measured by the number of species in an ecosystem, is a core component of healthy ecosystems.

“A biodiverse ecosystem supports agriculture, wetlands, and forests, while providing natural infrastructure that buffers against floods and storms,” says Colin Cassin, Executive Director at the Invasive Species Centre. “Preventing the introduction of invasive species is a critical step in maintaining biodiversity and health within natural ecosystems.”

Invasive species reduce biodiversity in several ways, such as by outcompeting native species for resources and creating large patches of land in which only the invasive species is present. Some invasive plants such as garlic mustard are even allopathic, which means they can emit chemical from their roots which kill or inhibit the growth of other species.

Here are five ways Canadians can support biodiversity and prevent the spread of invasive species in their communities and local ecosystems.

Do not purchase invasive species for your gardens, ponds, aquariums, or as pets.

Invasive species can be introduced into natural ecosystems intentionally or accidentally from homes or businesses. To prevent this, choose native plants, research pets you may want to bring into your home to ensure you can properly care for them throughout their lifespan, and never release unwanted pets or aquatic or terrestrial plants into nature. There are regulations in several provinces, as well as federal regulations against releasing invasive species that could lead to penalties if not followed.

Report sightings of invasive species to Invading Species Hotline at 1-800-563-7711 (Ontario) or EDDMaps.org (nation-wide).

Reports help with early detection and response, which are especially important to successfully managing an invasive species.

Clean, Drain, and Dry your watercraft.

Some species can easily stick onto boat trailers, motors, or transducers, or be present in any lake water in the boat like bait buckets, live wells, and the bilge. These species can travel with you when you move your boat over land to a new waterbody and establish themselves. In Ontario, it’s the law to Clean, Drain, and Dry your watercraft.

Don’t move firewood.

Burning firewood in the same location where it was purchased is one of the surest ways to avoid spreading any invasive insects. The rule of thumb is to avoid travelling more than 15km outside of the area where you are planning to burn the firewood.

Community members can access resources to combat the impacts of invasive species by visiting www.invasivespeciescentre.ca/resources