300 Chess Masters To compete in the Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament

May 22, 2025 at 08:00


Over 300 young chess masters will meet in Wawa on Wednesday, May 28th, for the ninth Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament. The competition, hosted by École Saint-Joseph in Wawa, will bring together Francophone students from the following elementary and secondary schools: École Ste-Marie (Azilda), École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau), ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau), École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford), École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville), École Notre-Dame (Hamner), École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne), École St-Paul (Lively), École catholique Val-des-Bois (Marathon), École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie), École Écho-des-Rapides (Sault-Ste-Marie), ÉS Notre- Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie), École Sainte-Anne (Spanish), École St-Denis (Sudbury), École Ste-Thérèse (Val Thérèse), École l’Escalade (Wawa), École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) et ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa). This year, students from nearly 20 French-language Catholic and public schools are taking part in this competition.

The tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (3 Chris Simon Drive, Wawa). All participants will be able to play five games. Competing players will be divided in four categories: grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8, and grades 9 to 12. Prizes will be awarded to winning teams and top students in each category.

Students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) have acquired a reputation for their passion for chess, a discipline that calls upon strategic finesse, memory, and problem-solving skills. By hosting this friendly francophone tournament, the school aims to allow more students from Northwestern Ontario and beyond to discover chess and improve their skills in this discipline.

