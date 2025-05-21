POWLESS, Martin Stacey ‘KAHLUNYUNTI (Blue Going By)’

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, Martin Stacey Powless “KAHLUNYUNTI (Blue Going By) “, of Wolf Clan Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation in his 60th year began his travel to the Creator’s Land and rejoining in the Sky World.

Beloved husband of Reta Van Every. Loving father of Jasmine, Joel and Danielle. Proud grandfather of Juliet. Dear brother of Jamie (Bette) and uncle of Zoe (Adam), Sloan, Mac and Ezra. Cherished son of Barbara (nee: Doxtator) and the late Mac Powless. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A special thank you to the various medical teams and community supports that helped and comforted Martin is greatly appreciated by the family.

Family will receive friends at the Elliott-Madill Funeral Home on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025 from 6 to 8 pm where the Celebration of Martin’s life will be held on Friday, May 23rd commencing at 11 am. Cremation to follow.