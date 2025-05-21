Breaking News

Men’s NIght Golf – May 15

For Week #1 of Men’s Golf, Thursday, May 15th, there were 115 Golfers. It was Sunny and 12*C.

Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. We have had some players not paying for the Spare when playing as a two-some, so moving forward your Scorecard will be disqualified from Prizes.  Additionally we have had some Golfers not pay at all during check-in, so this will also disqualify your Team from prizes.  Please help us with this.

A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support, Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

1st Flight Score
1st Roger Gamache Dan Guay Jessy Dechamplain 31
2nd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 32
3rd Roger Gamache Dan Guay Jessy Dechamplain 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik 35
2nd Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 35
3rd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Derek Shoppoff 35
3rd Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36
2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Gilles Cyr 37
3rd Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Scott Nolan 37
4th Flight Score
1st Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 39
2nd Bill Matheson Greg Dumba Spare 39
3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Travis Johnson 39
5th Flight Score
1st Jean Desgagne Eric Comtois Roger Lefebvre 40
2nd Al Hardy John Scott Joe Provost 40
3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Nick Castilloux 40

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Adam Martelli
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Nick Alexopoulos
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Eben Leadbetter
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Gilles Cyr
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Gilles Cyr
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Roger Gamache
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Ethan Jones
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Steph Gagnon

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Joe Provost

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain

$30 Cash Draw #1 –
$30 Cash Draw #2 –

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $200 – No Winner

