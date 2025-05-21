Men’s NIght Golf – May 15

For Week #1 of Men’s Golf, Thursday, May 15th, there were 115 Golfers. It was Sunny and 12*C.
Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. We have had some players not paying for the Spare when playing as a two-some, so moving forward your Scorecard will be disqualified from Prizes. Additionally we have had some Golfers not pay at all during check-in, so this will also disqualify your Team from prizes. Please help us with this.
A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support, Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Gamache
|Dan Guay
|Jessy Dechamplain
|31
|2nd
|Ethan Jones
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|32
|3rd
|Roger Gamache
|Dan Guay
|Jessy Dechamplain
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Jim Oleynik
|35
|2nd
|Rob Vernier
|Taylor Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|35
|3rd
|Kevin Sabourin
|Rick Funk
|Derek Shoppoff
|35
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|36
|2nd
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Gilles Cyr
|37
|3rd
|Richard Davidson
|Matt Kloosterhues
|Scott Nolan
|37
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|39
|2nd
|Bill Matheson
|Greg Dumba
|Spare
|39
|3rd
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Travis Johnson
|39
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jean Desgagne
|Eric Comtois
|Roger Lefebvre
|40
|2nd
|Al Hardy
|John Scott
|Joe Provost
|40
|3rd
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Nick Castilloux
|40
Special Event Winners
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Adam Martelli
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Nick Alexopoulos
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Eben Leadbetter
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Gilles Cyr
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Gilles Cyr
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Roger Gamache
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Ethan Jones
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Steph Gagnon
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Joe Provost
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain
$30 Cash Draw #1 –
$30 Cash Draw #2 –
25’ Putt $50 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $200 – No Winner
