Men’s NIght Golf – May 15

For Week #1 of Men’s Golf, Thursday, May 15th, there were 115 Golfers. It was Sunny and 12*C.

Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. We have had some players not paying for the Spare when playing as a two-some, so moving forward your Scorecard will be disqualified from Prizes. Additionally we have had some Golfers not pay at all during check-in, so this will also disqualify your Team from prizes. Please help us with this.

A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support, Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

1st Flight Score 1st Roger Gamache Dan Guay Jessy Dechamplain 31 2nd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 32 3rd Roger Gamache Dan Guay Jessy Dechamplain 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik 35 2nd Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 35 3rd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Derek Shoppoff 35 3rd Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36 2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Gilles Cyr 37 3rd Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Scott Nolan 37 4th Flight Score 1st Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 39 2nd Bill Matheson Greg Dumba Spare 39 3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Travis Johnson 39 5th Flight Score 1st Jean Desgagne Eric Comtois Roger Lefebvre 40 2nd Al Hardy John Scott Joe Provost 40 3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Nick Castilloux 40

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Adam Martelli

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Nick Alexopoulos

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Eben Leadbetter

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Gilles Cyr

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Gilles Cyr

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Roger Gamache

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Ethan Jones

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Steph Gagnon

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Joe Provost

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain

$30 Cash Draw #1 –

$30 Cash Draw #2 –

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $200 – No Winner