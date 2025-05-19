CLARK, William Michael “Bill”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill at the Sault Area Hospital, on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the age of 68.

Beloved husband and best friend of Melinda (nee Ray). Loving father of Hollie Clark, Jesse Clark, Rebecca Leonard and Logan Leonard. Devoted and loving Papa of Jayde, Layla and Trevor. Predeceased by his parents William and Marjorie Clark. Dear brother of Debbie Boutilier (Brian) and Ken Clark (Terri-Ann). Beloved son-in-law of Martha Ray and the late Lionel Sr. Brother-in-law of late Ivan Ray, Grace White (Steve), Lionel Ray Jr. (Tammy), Calvin Ray (Nancy), Samantha Andreola (Michael). He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. Bill will be missed by his hunting and fishing friends along with his daily coffee buddies.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be a private gathering at a later date. Memorial donations (payable by cheque or online) to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation or to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund.

The Clark family would like to thank Earl Duplassie for supporting us. We would also like to thank the Sault Area Hospital Surgical Unit for their compassionate care.

Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie. Please visit www.arthurfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence as a keepsake for the family.