Memorial Service & Celebration of Life – Isabelle Liard on Thursday, May 22

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Road) on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow in the Lower Lounge.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Isabelle, at the Sault Area Hospital on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Raymond Duchesne and the late Lionel Liard. Loving mother of Luc Liard (Manon Desbiens) and the late Marc Liard (Shelley Liard). She will also be missed by Raymond’s children Nelson (Erica), Denis (Barb), Steve (Cathy), Manon Ethier (Steve) and Suzanne Gervais (Jim).

She will be remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family and her beloved church family at St. Monica’s Catholic Church of Wawa.

Memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa, Ontario would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.