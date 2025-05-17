Training Initiative between North Bay PS & OPP Result in 82 Vehicle Inspections

May 17, 2025 at 08:30
The four-day training, held at the end of April, brought together members of the OPP and the North Bay Police Service for two days of in-class instruction followed by two days of proactive CMV enforcement. The initiative focused on vehicle safety, inspection protocols, and driver sobriety. Key components of keeping Ontario’s roadways safe.
Over the course of the two-day enforcement phase, officers stopped 82 commercial motor vehicles (CMV) for inspection. The operation led to the following outcomes:
- 58 Part I Provincial Offence Notices issued
- 9 Part III Provincial Offence Summonses issued
- 36 warnings issued
- 8 CMVs taken out of service
- 7 licence plates removed
- 5 Level One CMV inspections completed
One significant result from April 30, when officers were conducting enforcement at the MTO scales on Highway 17. A 51-year-old North Bay resident was arrested for operation while impaired – drugs and received five further HTA charges.
The OPP remains committed to traffic safety enforcement and continues to work with policing partners to hold commercial drivers accountable and remove unsafe vehicles and impaired drivers from Ontario roads.
