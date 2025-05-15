Thunder Bay & District Humane Society to join forces with Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

The Thunder Bay & District Humane Society (TBDHS) and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society are pleased to announce a new chapter in their longstanding partnership. TBDHS will be joining forces with the Ontario SPCA to enhance support for animals and the people who care for them across the Thunder Bay District and Northern Ontario.

This merger builds on decades of collaboration between the two organizations, both dedicated to improving animal welfare. The merged organization will operate with the same dedicated staff and volunteers and gain access to expanded provincial resources and administrative support through the Ontario SPCA. This integration will increase capacity to care for animals in need and expand local programming.

Recognizing the unique animal welfare needs in Northern Ontario, the Ontario SPCA has long worked in partnership with TBDHS, First Nations communities, and local rescues to deliver vital services. These joint efforts have included providing food supplies, offering mobile spay/neuter and wellness clinics, relocating animals to other regions of Ontario for adoption, and supporting the development of local community animal management strategies. Together, these initiatives have strengthened communities and advanced animal welfare in meaningful ways.

“The Thunder Bay & District Humane Society’s Board of Directors believes in the mission of the organization and is excited that we can lead our Society to this new level of support for the district. I am pleased that two of the TBDHS Board Directors will now sit on the Ontario SPCA Board of Directors to provide a voice for the North and communities across Ontario,” says Chris Bliznikas, President & Chair of the TBDHS Board of Directors.

To ensure that Northern voices continue to shape the direction of the organization, TBDHS Board Directors Ryan Venn and Derek Noyes will now serve on the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Board of Directors. The Ontario SPCA Board will govern both organizations until the merger is finalized in January 2026.

“This is a significant and meaningful milestone for the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society. It’s a step forward for animals and the people who care for them in the Northern community. Our team is excited for the future and to have access to these great resources,” says Shawna Beaulieu, Executive Director of TBDHS.

“The Thunder Bay & District Humane Society staff and volunteers are doing a wonderful job providing care and resources to the animals of the Thunder Bay District. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is pleased to work together to offer support to leverage and continue expanding their programs and community support services,” says Renata D’Innocenzo, Chair, Board of Directors, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.