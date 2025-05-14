GoFundMe launched for local motorcyclist

A GoFundMe has been launched to assist Richard Delguidice who was in a motorcycle collision at the end of Wawa Lake on Highway 101. According to the campaign launched by his friend Alex, Richard pulled over on a soft shoulder at Ghost Lake, when the shoulder gave out and made the bike roll on top of him multiple times, ultimately coming to rest into a rock cut. Despite his injuries, the campaign relates that Richard broke his neck, ribs, and ankle and walked to William Teddy, about 7km before someone stopped.

These injuries require Richard wear a neck brace and a brace on his leg and he is unable to work for at least 4 months. The campaign is looking to support him during this time (link).