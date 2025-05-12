Hazel Mitchell – Memorial Service

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday December 1, 2024 at the age of 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late Donald Mitchell. Loving mother of Wayne Mitchell, Doug Mitchell (Doris), Debbie Tavella (late John) and Carole Mousseau (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Darcy Mitchell (Sarah), Jason Mitchell (Whitney), Jennifer Mitchell, Christie Ross (Ian), Mandy Tavella (Simon Gillespie), Sheri Tavella (Jordan Lund), Nicole May (Damon) and Tyler Mousseau (Taylor). Proud great grandmother of Brett, Chole, Sophie, Tatum, Addison, Carter, River, Scotlyn, Cooper, Ryker, Ethan and Kasey. Daughter of the late Jack and Jean Keates. Dear sister of Ray Keates (Carol) and the late Helen Shaule (late Dawson). Daughter-in-law of the late Charles and Violet Mitchell. Sister-in-law of Lyla Cox (late Bob), Fern Cerutti (Lou) and the late June MacDonald (late Mac). Hazel will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her many friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, ON 705-856-7340) on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating. Interment of cremated remains at Woodland Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

