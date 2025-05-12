East Algoma OPP to hold training exercise on Tuesday, May 13th

On Tuesday, May 13, the East Algoma OPP will take part in a planned emergency management training exercise in the City of Elliot Lake. This exercise is part of ongoing emergency preparedness efforts conducted in partnership with various agencies to ensure continuous operational readiness.

Residents may observe an increased police presence in the area during the exercise, including specialized vehicles and tactical units. Please be advised that this is a scheduled training event and there is no risk to public safety.

We ask the public not to contact the OPP Provincial Communications Centre with inquiries related to the exercise. Regular policing services will continue uninterrupted throughout the event.