St. Monica’s Parish Hosts African Children’s Choir

Earlier in the year, Father Joe was contacted by the “African Children’s Choir” organization to see if the Parish could assist the travelling Children’s Choir. Parish Council quickly met and agreed to host the group as they travelled from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie. Wawa is about half-way between the two cities. Now that the Church agreed, details had to be determined, and a plan set into motion.

The Choir consists of twenty (20) children aged nine (9) to twelve (12) and accompanied by eight (8) adults. The request was for a meal on Saturday evening, May 3rd and shower facilities and accommodations for the evening. For Sunday, May 4th they requested a breakfast and a “bag lunch” for the trip to the Sault.

A plan was quickly established for the meals – the motto must be “no one goes away hungry” – there were mountains of food, desserts and diced fruit as well as refreshments.

The Children’s Choir sang three (3) songs at the Sunday morning Mass at St. Monica’s – there are no instruments other than a couple of drums to accompany the singers.

And of course there was a photo shoot at our goose. It was a delightful weekend with the visitors, so polite and grateful.

Besides all of the helpers from St. Monica’s Church, special thank you to the staff at the Community Centre for use of the curling lounge and kitchen as well as the shower facilities. Thank you for the goose pins and souvenirs from the Municipality.

All visitors received a local postcard, a goose pin and a souvenir book. The travellers arrive in Toronto on May 26th, and the choir members return to Uganda.