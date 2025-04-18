East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Drug Warrant Executed

On April 16, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Youngfox Road in Blind River.

As a result of the warrant being executed, over 100 grams of suspected cocaine, digital scales, cash, packaging materials, debt lists, machetes, and numerous cell phones were seized.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Samantha PELLERIN, 30-years-old, of Blind River was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

Echo PELLERIN, 41-years-old, of Blind River was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

Robert VINCENT, 36-years-old, of Blind River was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

Jameel Winston BAPTISTE, 38-years-old, of Niagara Falls was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

All accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5, 2025.