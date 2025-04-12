CSC Nouvelon launches first-ever school Esports league

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to launch its first-ever school electronic sports (Esports) league. This new project, tailored for grade 5 to grade 12 students, is currently offered in 9 CSC Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools:

École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)

Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury)

École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford)

École St-Thomas (Warren)

École élémentaire catholique La Renaissance (Espanola)

École secondaire catholique La Renaissance (Espanola)

École secondaire catholique Champlain (Chelmsford)

École St-Pierre (Sudbury)

École Ste-Marie (Azilda)

Based on responsible citizenship, the new extracurricular program intends to contribute to the student experience by providing new opportunities for academic and social development. Once a week, 24 teams from the 9 participating schools play virtual matches after school hours. Each team benefits from the support of designated staff members who act as coaches.

All CSC Nouvelon Esports league coaches are members of the Ontario School Esports Association (OSEA). Through CSC Nouvelon’s Esports league, students explore entertaining video games while developing digital literacy skills, sportsmanship, teamwork, communication and school involvement. The integration of structured and balanced electronic sports into school life can also promote inclusion and well-being.

Esports are competitive video games played individually or as a team. Contrarily to traditional sports which rely on physical athleticism, electronic sports encourage mental dexterity, strategic thinking and fast decision making. ‘’We are committed to providing school and afterschool programming that is diversified, innovative and inclusive for all students. CSC Nouvelon’s Esports league is a structured, safe, welcoming and fair environment that enables students to build their sense of belonging within a team and acquire transferable skills essential for the 21st century,‘’ stated M. Tom Michaud, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon.