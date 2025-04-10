Thessalon OPP – Disturbance leads to Impaired Driving Charges

An early morning disturbance led to impaired driving charges for one individual.

On April 5, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., an officer from the Thessalon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was travelling through Sault Ste. Marie, when they heard yelling and screaming on Queen Street East near Fournier Road. Concerned for public safety, the officer attended the scene and located multiple individuals standing near three vehicles, two which were parked on the travelled portion of the road and one which was partially stuck in a snowbank. The officer observed one of the individuals place what appeared to be a beer can in the snowbank, enter the driver seat of the stuck motor vehicle and attempt to drive it. The officer detained the individual and formed grounds to believe they had consumed alcoholic beverages.

As a result of further investigation, Logan SCOTT, 18 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 12, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP was assisted in this investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.