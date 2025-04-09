East Algoma OPP – OVR Operator Charged with Careless driving causing death after October 15 incident

On April 8, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the Off-Road Vehicle (ORV), or “side-by-side”, operator.

On October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:45 a.m. police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single ORV collision on a gravel road in a remote location off the Portelance Road, north of Elliot Lake.

The collision resulted in an ORV roll over, claiming the life of a 61-year-old passenger. After an extensive investigation by the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI), under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS), the ORV operator was charged.

Todd UNDERWOOD, 62-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Careless driving causing death

Drive with passenger not wearing seatbelt

Drive with passenger not wearing proper helmet

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 21, 2025.