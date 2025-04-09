Confederation College to Host Annual Conflix Film Night

Confederation College is once again ready to roll out the red carpet for its annual Conflix Film Night, showcasing short films created by second-year students in the Film Production program. The screening will occur on Saturday, April 12, at 7:00 p.m. in the Dibaajimogamig Lecture Theatre on campus and is free to attend. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Conflix Film Night celebrates student creativity and storytelling through a variety of original short films across drama, documentary, comedy, and experimental genres. The event represents a significant milestone for students as they showcase their thesis films to an audience.

“This event is a highlight of the year for our program. Our students are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and genuinely excited to share the results of their hard work with the community,” said Eric Weller, Film Production Coordinator at Confederation College. “The energy in the room is always special, a celebration of the creativity, collaboration, and growth we’ve seen through their two years of learning with us.”

The night will showcase a variety of cinematic styles and themes, highlighting the technical and narrative skills that students have developed during their studies. A one-minute trailer will be posted on social media platforms in the days leading up to the event.

“Being part of Conflix has allowed me to explore my passion and bring a story to life from concept to screen,” said Liam Beaulne, a second-year Film Production student. “It’s exciting—and a bit nerve-wracking—to share it with a live audience.”

Confederation College’s Film Production program is renowned for launching the careers of talented filmmakers, including alumni like Trent Opaloch, who served as the cinematographer on some of the world’s biggest blockbuster films, such as Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. Another notable graduate, Goro Koyama, is a sound designer and foley artist whose credits include Dune, The Shape of Water, Arrival, and Black Panther—films that have received multiple Academy Awards and critical acclaim.

The Film Production program provides hands-on training in cinematography, editing, directing, screenwriting, and sound, assisting students in building strong portfolios and professional networks. Learn more at www.conflix.com.