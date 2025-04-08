SSM OPP – Three Incidents result in impaired driver charges and more

The Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated three impaired driving incidents on Friday, April 4, 2025. Three drivers were charged with a total of six criminal offences.

At approximately 10:23 a.m., a Sault Ste. Marie OPP officer was conducting general patrol on Spring Street in Sault Ste. Marie, when their Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system alerted them to a possible stolen vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, where the officer determined the vehicle was not stolen, but the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Lisa MCCORMICK, 42 years-of-age, of Batchewana First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 12, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., a Sault Ste. Marie OPP officer was conducting general patrol on Highway 17 in Goulais River, when they observed a motor vehicle that failed to turn off its high beams when passing the police cruiser, obstructing the officer’s view. A traffic stop was conducted, and investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Justen JOSEPH, 38 years-of-age, of Goulais River was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 21, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

At approximately 9:34 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Lake George Road in Laird. Officers stopped multiple vehicles and conducted Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) tests on the drivers. During the RIDE, one driver failed the MAS test, indicating the presence of alcohol in their system. As a result of further investigation, Robert DESCHAMPS, 62 years-of-age, of Laird was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 21, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off our roads through public education and enforcement. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1.