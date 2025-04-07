Wawa Men’s 75th Annual Curling Bonspiel

The Wawa Men’s Annual Bonspiel was held from March 28-30, 2025, with 18 teams participating. Thanks to Club President Jim Hoffmann and Secretary-Treasurer Andy Stevens, who organized the event. Thanks to all the participants, Pat and her crew for a great meal, the ladies who BBQ’d the steaks, the volunteers at the Registration Desk and at the Random Prize table, the refreshment and food servers, the ice sweepers, members of Wawa Men’s Curling, and the staff at the Community Centre.

A BIG thank you to all the teams, both local and those from out of town. Ten of the 18 teams were local. Many teams have participated in previous bonspiels, and it was nice to welcome new teams. The event celebrated the 75th Men’s Curling Bonspiel with a Friday Night Shrimp Fest and Chicken Wings on Saturday afternoon.

A great weekend of curling and socializing.

A special thank you to our many generous sponsors who support the program and allow the Club to host a top-notch event.

2025 Men’s Curling Bonspiel Winners





The Brookfield Sportmanship Award was won by Team Fahrer (Wawa), the Early Bird was won by Team Barrette, and the Door Prize was won by Team Glibota of SSM.

Wawa Curling Club News

The 2025 Curling Season was very busy with Ladies League at 13 teams, the Mixed League had 13 teams and the Men’s League had 8 teams.

In November 2024 Ron MacLeod, Curling Trainer from Soo Curlers held clinics for Youth on Friday and Adults on Saturday. Thank you for your continued support.

Then in February a Two (2) Person Doubles Funspiel was held and in March, a Triples Curling Funspiel was organized. These are one (1) day events with a social and catered meal by Pat Harron and crew.

All of the Clubs held exciting Bonspiels. Also, thank you to JJAM Radio and Wawa-News.com for their coverage of curling statistics and special curling events.