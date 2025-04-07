Lake Superior Figure Skating Club – Trio compete in Stratford Provincial Championship

At the end of March, three talented Lake Superior Figure Skating Club skaters showcased their skills at the provincial championship in Stratford.

Delaney Schumacher, Addyson Atkinson and Erin Bagg represented our club with dedication, passion, and remarkable talent.

“The skaters never fail to amaze us when they get on the ice and show off the skills they have been working so hard on. We are proud of each and every one of them” said the LSFSC board and coaching team

The results were as follows: