Lake Superior Figure Skating Club – Trio compete in Stratford Provincial Championship

At the end of March, three talented Lake Superior Figure Skating Club skaters showcased their skills at the provincial championship in Stratford.
Delaney Schumacher, Addyson Atkinson and Erin Bagg represented our club with dedication, passion, and remarkable talent.
“The skaters never fail to amaze us when they get on the ice and show off the skills they have been working so hard on. We are proud of each and every one of them” said the LSFSC board and coaching team
The results were as follows:
- Delaney Schumacher: fourth in Gold Women Free Skate, 16th in Star 9 Women O14
- Addyson Atkinson: 18th Star 7 O12, 19th Star 6 Freeskate, 15th Star 7 Artistic
- Erin Bagg competed in her first provincial competition in the Star 5 Artistic Category
