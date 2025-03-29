Thank You From the Wawa Ladies Curling League!

The Wawa Ladies Curling League would like to thank the following individuals and businesses/organizations who contributed to the success of our 70th Annual Ladies Curling Bonspiel held on March 21-23, 2025.

Alamos Gold Inc., Red Pine Exploration Inc.,Wawa-news.com, North of 17 Restaurant, Northern Lights Ford, Kerry Funeral Home, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, PDQ Signs, Mission Motors of Wawa, Judy Page Moore-Catering, SKN Medical Aesthetics & Beauty Bar, Coloured Lengths Hair Salon, Superior Creations, Green Cabin Pottery, The Olive Branch Floral Design, Borealis Forestry & GIS Services, JTW D’zines, Sound Waves, JJAM FM, Cheryl Tremblay, Chris McRae, Paulette Albert, Sabrina Breaky, Kelly Pelletier, Suzie Duchesne, Patricia Lalonde, Julie Haidarenko, Debbie Veldt, Doris Mitchell, Lynne Burnham, MMCC staff, Branch 429 – Legion Ladies Auxiliary , Dave Hall, Chase Martel, Malin Moffatt, Jordan Chalykoff, Cadence Trudeau, Madisson Hamel, Joe Huff, Wawa Oldtimers, Wawa Minor Hockey Association, Ladies Curling League teams, and the Wawa Curling Club.

If we have missed anyone, please accept our apologies!