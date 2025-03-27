Thursday Morning News – March 27

Weather: Significant snowfall with a spring storm is expected to begin Friday afternoon
- Today – Flurries ending near noon then clearing. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning then light early this afternoon. Temperature falling to -5 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 40%chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -13 this evening.
- Friday – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early in the morning. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High -3. Wind chill near -12. UV index 1 or low.
- Night – Snow. Low -8.
News Tidbits:
- Spaceweather.com is saying that “Geomagnetic storms are underway on March 26th as Earth enters a stream of solar wind flowing from a giant hole in the sun’s atmosphere. It’s one of the biggest “coronal holes” in years, and its emissions could engulf Earth for the next 24 to 48 hours.” Northern Lights were visible in Wawa Wednesday night and this means that they may be visible Thursday and Friday night.
