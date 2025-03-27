Between the Covers – March 27

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “Bonded in Death” by J.D. Robb, “Good Dirt” by Charmaine Wilkerson, “The Fury of the Gods” by John Gwynne and “Careless People: a cautionary tale of power, greed, and lost idealism” by Sarah Wynn-Williams.

En Français, nous avons “Vous parler de mon fils” par Philippe Besson.

Come on in and check it out!

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen. Come on in and check it out! From Goodreads:

Pride and Prejudice has charmed generations of readers for more than two centuries. Jane Austen’s much-adapted novel is famed for its witty, spirited heroine, sensational romances, and deft remarks on the triumphs and pitfalls of social convention. Author Jane Austen (1775-1817) was an English novelist whose works of social realism achieved unprecedented critical and popular success, though Austen herself remained an anonymous writer throughout her life.

NEW MOVIES ON THE SHELF this week are “Men in Black International” starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, “Gladiator” starring Russell Crowe, and “Numbers The Final Season” starring Rob Morrow!

Come on in and check it out!!

If you are interested in learning the art of finger weaving, join us every Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Carolle Pitre is an excellent teacher and absolutely loves to teach and share this artform with everyone.

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAMS All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For the month of April, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Comic Book Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game/Chess Club!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with some preemie hats, car seat covers, receiving blankets, baby booties and mitts. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active! The library provides all the materials for the donated items. If you are a senior and you are interested in knitting for the community, you are welcome to join us!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!